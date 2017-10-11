Father and baby boy’s ‘miracle’ escape from falling glass at Hemel Hempstead car park

A father and his 14-month-old baby ‘miraculously’ escaped serious injury from falling shards of glass after an accident in a car park.

Paul Shorey and his baby son Tom narrowly avoided being hit by shards of glass falling from a great height at the Marlowes Shopping Centre multi-storey car park in King Harry Street.

But the relieved father wants to see a full safety review carried out to stop potential further incidents.

Paul said: “It’s a miracle my son wasn’t seriously hurt, he was inches away.

“A safety review needs to be conducted and the recommendations implemented to prevent a serious injury, or worse, from happening.”

But a spokesman for The Marlowes shopping centre said: “We can confirm there was an incident, and we will assist the customers that were involved.

“This was just an accident, and the purpose of the railings is stop people from climbing.

“But we are looking into what happened.”

A Hertfordshire Police spokesman added: “We were called at 12.02pm on Saturday, September 30 to the multi-storey car park of the Marlowes shopping centre.

“A car had hit some piping which caused the car window to smash and the glass from this then fell down damaging a car below.”

But Paul wants to see a bit more action taken.

He told the Gazette: “I think they have a duty of care to the people who are using the roads below the car park.

“It’s sheer luck that my son and I are not in hospital. It isn’t freakish enough not to happen again.

“This kind of thing should not be ignored.”