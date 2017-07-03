Family fun at Hemel Food Garden

Crowds of people flocked to Hemel Food Garden to have fun in the sun at the Sunnyside Plant Sale.

ustomers visited the greenhouse for their summer bedding plants, made hanging baskets, ate food from local food stalls, bought organic fresh produce from the farm shop, met local market stall holders and listened to music from Berkhamsted Ukulele Random Players and the Dacorum Community Choir.

Children decorated plant pots, planted wildflower seeds, and enjoyed face painting, feeding chickens in the orchard and entering the sunflower growing competition.