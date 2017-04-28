Family-friendly cafe aims to bridge the gap

A mum-of-three has launched a new family-friendly cafe in Tring.

The Doodle Caboodle Café & Play, which opened at Silk Mill Business Park on April 1, has been designed to bridge the gap between trendy high street cafes and the larger ‘out of town’ play centres.

Owner Sonya Aris, aged 44, formerly ran Doodle Caboodle weekend bounce and soft play parties at the Muddy Puddle Day Nursery in Berkhamsted.

Sonya said: “Opening permanent premises has always been the goal. In fact, I’ve been boring my family and friends talking about this for the best part of 10 years, since my first maternity leave. It was time to bring the plans to life.”

She added: “The Doodle Caboodle Café & Play offers a warm and welcoming environment for both adults and children. There is a purpose-built play frame and soft play area to keep little ones entertained and active while adults relax in the rustic café and enjoy a well-earned drink, snack or meal from the carefully selected menu.

“And because of the design, layout and size of the premises, adults have visibility of their little ones at all times.”

The cafe’s menu aims to cater for all diets, including vegetarian and gluten free, and all the cakes are freshly prepared in a nut-free environment by local baker Julie.

The Café & Play is currently open seven days a week, with the opportunity to book private parties at the weekends.

See Doodle Caboodle Cafe on Facebook or visit www. doodlecaboodle.co.uk