Exhibition of pioneering abstract photographs

Pioneering abstract photographs by a man who was once in a Russian death cell are currently on display at Berkhamsted’s Upstairs Gallery.

Victor Niemczyk celebrated his new life in the UK by creating physiographs – photographs produced with a fixed camera, colour filters and a moving light, creating vivid, joyful designs, some of which are available to buy.

His sculptures in various materials will also be on show.

Victor was born in 1918 in Stryj, a town in south east Poland which is now part of the Ukraine.

His interest, alongside general photography, was in experimental new techniques and abstract forms. In particular, he explored the new technique of physiographs.

Victor combined images of objects, animals and people into abstract designs.

The exhibition runs until August 25 from 10am to 4pm daily. The Upstairs Gallery is at 268 High Street, above the Post Office.