Exercise classes for people with mobility issues

Over 80 per cent of people who took part in Positive Movement programmes have reported improvements in mobility and said they are more relaxed, less anxious and more confident as a result.

The hugely successful programme is now offered in Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring, and there are places still available in every group.

Positive Movement is designed for older people, anyone with mobility problems, those at risk of falls, people living with long-term conditions and carers.

Not to be confused with chair-based exercise, it is a unique programme which draws together elements of Mindfulness, the Alexander Technique and a system of yoga which has been developed in the US especially for people with mobility issues.

The result is an extremely effective and fun programme and the hour-long sessions end with tea and biscuits.

The cost, thanks to funding by Herts County Council, is £3 per class. Call the Centre for Healthy Living on 01462 678804 or email positivemovement@letchworthcentre.org for further information.