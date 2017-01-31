Everyone joins the celebrations at Longdean School

Longdean School has a long and feted list of successful alumni – and many of them returned home last week for the opening of the school’s new building.

The Rt Hon Baron Boateng, Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock, RADA actor Fehinti Balogun, and successful businessmen Justin Yates and Matt Stevens, were among those who attended the opening on Tuesday, January 24.

And while guests, who also included staff, students and local residents toured the school, they were entertained by music from sixth formers Joshua Robinson and Jamie Ridge who played an acoustic set in the main atrium.

Work on the new home began two years ago and was completed in December.

And students actually had their first lesson in it back in September 2015 – albeit in a classroom without ceiling or walls!

Headteacher, Graham Cunningham, said: “I hope that this building gives you all an environment of which you are proud and in which it is a pleasure to work.

“I hope that it is a building that reflects what we stand for as a school.”