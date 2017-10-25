EVENTS GUIDE: Where are fireworks displays taking place in Dacorum in 2017?

We bring you the biggest and best fireworks guide around featuring events across Dacorum for 2017.

So here's what's happening in your local area:

----------

ABBOTS LANGLEY

WHAT: Abbots Langley fireworks display

WHERE: Manor House playing fields, Abbots Langley

WHEN: Friday November 3

TIME: Gates open at 6.30pm, with fireworks expected to start at 7pm.

HOW MUCH: There is no entrance fee, although collections are taken to pay for the fireworks display.

OTHER INFORMATION: Any profit from the event goes to charities nominated by the local Lions club.

WEBSITE / TICKETS: www.abbotslangley-pc.gov.uk

----------

BERKHAMSTED

WHAT: Berkhamsted Rotary Club fireworks display

WHERE: Berkhamsted Cricket Club, Castle Hill

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Gates open at 5pm, fireworks at 6.45pm

HOW MUCH: Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for children. A ticket for a family of four can be purchased for £20 online.

OTHER INFORMATION: The 30-minute all weather professional display is put on by Classic Fireworks and is linked to music, lighting and lasers to create a fantastic show. There will be trinket stalls, children’s attractions, a barbecue and a bar so head along early and enjoy the fun.

WEBSITE / TICKETS: https://rotaryberkhamsted.wixsite.com/berkofireworks

----------

CHIPPERFIELD

WHAT: Chipperfield Grand Firework Display

WHERE: Chipperfield Common

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Stalls and bars open from 5.30pm. The firework display starts at 8pm.

HOW MUCH: Free entry

OTHER INFORMATION: Collections will be made on the evening for the annual poppy appeal, the burial ground and the cricket club. There are rides, stalls, bars, food and live music. The cricket club is hosting a party afterwards until midnight.

WEBSITE / TICKETS: http://www.chipperfield.org.uk/

----------

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD

WHAT: Old Town Halloween Party

WHERE: Old Town and Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead

WHEN: Sunday October 29

TIME: Fairground rides, the Ghost Train, food stalls and street entertainment start from 3.30pm on the High Street. The firework display starts in Gadebridge Park at 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: The firework display is free

OTHER INFORMATION: N/A

WEBSITE / TICKETS: Dacorum Borough Council

----------

WHAT: Camelot Fireworks Extravagenza

WHERE: Camelot Rugby Club, Chaulden Lane

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Gates open at 7pm, with the fireworks starting at 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: £5 tickets for adults, and £15 for a family ticket (two adults and three children) can be purchased in advance from the Rugby Club.

Tickets available on the door are £7 for adults, and £20 per family ticket.

WEBSITE / TICKETS: www.camelotrugby.co.uk

----------

WHAT: Leverstock Green Fireworks

WHERE: Westwick Field, Leverstock Green, Hemel Hempstead

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Gates open at 5.30pm and fireworks start at 6.45pm

HOW MUCH: Discounted advanced tickets are available from the Village Hall or DP Clarke Butchers. Adults cost £5, children £3, concessions £3, and a family ticket (two adults and three children) costs £15

WEBSITE / TICKETS: www.lgva.org.uk

----------

TRING

WHAT: Tring Festival of Fire

WHERE: Tring Park Cricket Club, London Road, Tring

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Doors open at 5.30pm, entertainment starts at 6pm, the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm and the main fireworks display begins at 7.15pm.

HOW MUCH: Adults cost £7, children under 16 cost £5 and under 5s are free. A family ticket (two adults and three children) costs £20. Advance family tickets can be purchased on-line for £15 (until end of October)

OTHER INFORMATION: The event will feature an array of fantastic food and drink stalls, a guy parade and entertainment on the JR Smith stage from local artists. The centrepiece of the evening will be a spectacular fireworks display set to popular music.

WEBSITE / TICKETS: www.tringfireworks.co.uk

----------

WIGGINTON

WHAT: Wigginton Firework Display

WHERE: Wigginton Sports Field

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Food and drink from 6pm, the bonfire is lit from 7pm, and the fireworks start at 7.30pm.

HOW MUCH: Free entry

OTHER INFORMATION: The event has been sponsored by the Greyhound Inn and Champneys

WEBSITE / TICKETS: http://wiggintonvillage.website/

----------

This events guide will be updated in the run up to November 5 by the Gazette news team.

To add your fireworks event into the listing please email james.averill@jpress.co.uk with as much information as possible.