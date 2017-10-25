EVENTS GUIDE: Where are fireworks displays taking place in Dacorum in 2017?

We bring you the biggest and best fireworks guide around featuring events across Dacorum for 2017.
So here's what's happening in your local area:
----------
ABBOTS LANGLEY
WHAT: Abbots Langley fireworks display
WHERE: Manor House playing fields, Abbots Langley
WHEN: Friday November 3
TIME: Gates open at 6.30pm, with fireworks expected to start at 7pm.
HOW MUCH: There is no entrance fee, although collections are taken to pay for the fireworks display.
OTHER INFORMATION: Any profit from the event goes to charities nominated by the local Lions club.
WEBSITE / TICKETS: www.abbotslangley-pc.gov.uk
----------
BERKHAMSTED
WHAT: Berkhamsted Rotary Club fireworks display
WHERE: Berkhamsted Cricket Club, Castle Hill
WHEN: Saturday November 4
TIME: Gates open at 5pm, fireworks at 6.45pm
HOW MUCH: Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for children. A ticket for a family of four can be purchased for £20 online.
OTHER INFORMATION: The 30-minute all weather professional display is put on by Classic Fireworks and is linked to music, lighting and lasers to create a fantastic show. There will be trinket stalls, children’s attractions, a barbecue and a bar so head along early and enjoy the fun.
WEBSITE / TICKETS: https://rotaryberkhamsted.wixsite.com/berkofireworks
----------
CHIPPERFIELD
WHAT: Chipperfield Grand Firework Display
WHERE: Chipperfield Common
WHEN: Saturday November 4
TIME: Stalls and bars open from 5.30pm. The firework display starts at 8pm.
HOW MUCH: Free entry
OTHER INFORMATION: Collections will be made on the evening for the annual poppy appeal, the burial ground and the cricket club. There are rides, stalls, bars, food and live music. The cricket club is hosting a party afterwards until midnight.
WEBSITE / TICKETS: http://www.chipperfield.org.uk/
----------
HEMEL HEMPSTEAD
WHAT: Old Town Halloween Party
WHERE: Old Town and Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead
WHEN: Sunday October 29
TIME: Fairground rides, the Ghost Train, food stalls and street entertainment start from 3.30pm on the High Street. The firework display starts in Gadebridge Park at 7.30pm
HOW MUCH: The firework display is free
OTHER INFORMATION: N/A
WEBSITE / TICKETS: Dacorum Borough Council
----------
WHAT: Camelot Fireworks Extravagenza
WHERE: Camelot Rugby Club, Chaulden Lane
WHEN: Saturday November 4
TIME: Gates open at 7pm, with the fireworks starting at 7.30pm
HOW MUCH: £5 tickets for adults, and £15 for a family ticket (two adults and three children) can be purchased in advance from the Rugby Club.
Tickets available on the door are £7 for adults, and £20 per family ticket.
WEBSITE / TICKETS: www.camelotrugby.co.uk
----------
WHAT: Leverstock Green Fireworks
WHERE: Westwick Field, Leverstock Green, Hemel Hempstead
WHEN: Saturday November 4
TIME: Gates open at 5.30pm and fireworks start at 6.45pm
HOW MUCH: Discounted advanced tickets are available from the Village Hall or DP Clarke Butchers. Adults cost £5, children £3, concessions £3, and a family ticket (two adults and three children) costs £15
WEBSITE / TICKETS: www.lgva.org.uk
----------
TRING
WHAT: Tring Festival of Fire
WHERE: Tring Park Cricket Club, London Road, Tring
WHEN: Saturday November 4
TIME: Doors open at 5.30pm, entertainment starts at 6pm, the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm and the main fireworks display begins at 7.15pm.
HOW MUCH: Adults cost £7, children under 16 cost £5 and under 5s are free. A family ticket (two adults and three children) costs £20. Advance family tickets can be purchased on-line for £15 (until end of October)
OTHER INFORMATION: The event will feature an array of fantastic food and drink stalls, a guy parade and entertainment on the JR Smith stage from local artists. The centrepiece of the evening will be a spectacular fireworks display set to popular music.
WEBSITE / TICKETS: www.tringfireworks.co.uk
----------
WIGGINTON
WHAT: Wigginton Firework Display
WHERE: Wigginton Sports Field
WHEN: Saturday November 4
TIME: Food and drink from 6pm, the bonfire is lit from 7pm, and the fireworks start at 7.30pm.
HOW MUCH: Free entry
OTHER INFORMATION: The event has been sponsored by the Greyhound Inn and Champneys
WEBSITE / TICKETS: http://wiggintonvillage.website/
----------
This events guide will be updated in the run up to November 5 by the Gazette news team.
To add your fireworks event into the listing please email james.averill@jpress.co.uk with as much information as possible.
