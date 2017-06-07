Emergency services day to be held in Hemel Hempstead

Residents will have an opportunity to meet with their local emergency services teams during an event at Hemel Hempstead police station.

The Emergency Services Day will take place on Saturday, June 17 between 11am and 3pm.

Those who attend will be able to discuss issues, such as anti-social behaviour, with police officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team and get crime prevention advice on a range of subjects.

The fire brigade will be offering safety advice and free home safety checks and representatives from the ambulance service will also be in attendance.

Volunteer Police Cadets will on hand to talk about the work they do in the community and members of the Special Constabulary will be explaining more about the role and encouraging people to join.

Neighbourhood Watch representatives will be signing new members up to the OWL (Online Watch Link) messaging service, which enables people to receive crime alerts and advice specific to their local area.

Visitors can also take advantage of free property marking and tool engraving services to keep their belongings more secure.

Younger visitors can look around police vehicles, have a go at using police radios and dress up in items of uniform.

Chief Inspector Doug Black said: “Events such as this are a great way to work alongside our partners and engage with members of the local community of all ages. We hope to see as many people as possible there on the day.”

Entry is free.