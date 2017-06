Armed police raided two flats in Parkwood Drive this morning (June 15), as part of their work to tackle drug-related crime.

The operation took place at 6am, and involved officers from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, the Scorpion Team and Fire Arms Unit.

Witnesses said they saw four or five police vehicles, as well as a number of “heavily armed” officers.

No arrests were made and enquiries are on-going.