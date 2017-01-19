Dragons’ Den experience was ‘fantastic’ for business owner Joanna

A woman who pitched her business to investors on BBC Two show Dragons’ Den has seen a huge surge of interest in her company.

Despite wooing the cash rich panel, which features Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden, Bespoke Verse owner Joanna Miller left without a Dragon on board with her.

But although the panel told her they were ‘out’ when she asked for £50,000 for 20 per cent of her online rhyming gift business, Joanna said filming the show for an hour was a ‘fantastic experience’.

She said: “I was given some really useful advice. They loved the product, and there were a lot of laughs.

“But they thought it was quite niche and they wanted something to expand.

“The Den was more like a mentoring session than a pitch. I left it feeling excited for the future.”

The mother-of-three, from Bourne End, says she has seen a lot of interest since the show was broadcast on Sunday.

She said: “We’re getting lots of orders in and that is absolutely fantastic.”