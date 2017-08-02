Dragon’s Den comes to Dacorum as businesses bid for funding

Local businesses who won funding through a Dragon’s Den inspired competition in Dacorum have been recognised at an awards ceremony.

The winners of the competition were treated to a celebratory lunch at Maylands Business Park on Wednesday (July 26).

Emerald Kitty Entertainment and Fishery Wharf Café were this year’s joint winners and saw the prize money double. The judges were impressed by both companies’ community aspect.

Now in its sixth year, the competition has raised over £50,000 into businesses and created 35 jobs since its launch.

Another £1,000 was shared between the remaining winners of Abbelle (Hemel Hempstead Old Town), Audition Oracle (Tring), Elementary Skin and Body (Tring), MRO Accounts (Hemel Hempstead), Gilded Bee (Tring), The Tyre Changers (Tring), Wildwood Studio (Chipperfield).

Dacorum Borough Coucillor Graham Sutton said: “I would like to thank the sponsors and judges of this year’s Dacorum Dragon’s Den for their valuable support. Over the years many small businesses have benefitted from these awards helping them to move their businesses forward.

“I would also like to thank all those who applied, it seems to grow year after year, filling me with confidence that Dacorum has a magnificent commercial future.”