Don’t miss your chance to Push the Boat Out

Don’t miss the chance to try sailing for free when RYA Push the Boat Out returns from May 13 to 21.

The nationwide ‘have a go’ campaign gives everone the chance to get on the water free or at low cost over nine days.

Four Hertfordshire clubs are among more than 370 UK clubs and centres taking part – Rickmansworth Sailing Club, Fishers Green Sailing Club, Hertford County Yacht Club and North Herts And East Beds Sailing Club.

More than 90,000 people have experienced sailing at Push the Boat Out events since 2013, with many becoming members of sailing clubs and signing up for training courses.

Rio 2016 gold medallist Saskia Clark said: “I got into sailing through my local sailing club, so it’s fantastic to see so many people given the opportunity to discover what the sport’s all about right on their doorstep.

“If you want to inspire your non-sailing friends and family to giving sailing and windsurfing a go, make sure you put Push the Boat Out in the diary.”

RYA Director of sport development Alistair Dickson said: “Sailing is such an accessible sport and many people aren’t aware of the opportunities available close to them or how affordable the sport can be, even for the whole family. “Push the Boat Out is all about making that connection and we’re delighted to have so many venues taking part this year.”

To find all events, venues and dates, see www.rya.org.uk/go/PTBO

Most of the events are free, whilea few suggest donations. Some sessions require pre-booking.