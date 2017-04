Cinephiles are being reminded that Cineworld is hosting its one-day IMAX film festival on Saturday (April 8).

Films on show in the Hemel Hempstead IMAX, in Jarman Square, formerly Leisure World, Jarman Park, will include Disney’s The Jungle Book, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Tickets will be just £3. Visit www.cineworld.co.uk