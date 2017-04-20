Disruption at Berkhamsted Station due to broken rail

Trains have been cancelled and delayed at Berkhamsted after a safety inspection was carried out at the station.

London Midland has confirmed that due to a broken rail line, trains are having to run at reduced speed on some lines.

And a number of trains have been cancelled altogether and the disruption is expected to last until at least 3pm.

Trains that start and terminate at Tring are currently suspended.

Trains leaving at 24 minutes past the hour from London Euston will stop additionally at Kings Langley and Apsley, while trains 47 minutes past the hour from Milton Keynes Central will stop additionally at Kings Langley and Apsley.

Virgin Trains, London Overground, Southern and London Underground are accepting London midland tickets on all reasonable routes. East Midlands and Thameslink are accepting London Midland Tickets between Bedford and St Pancras.

And Chiltern railways are accepting London Midland tickets between Birmingham and London Marylebone.