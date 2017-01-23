Disco to help get Sean a bike

The family and friends of a disabled boy are holding a fundraising disco and raffle in a bid to get him a special bike.

Sean Ponder, aged 10, who attends Woodfield School in Hemel, has a rare chromosome disorder which means he is unable to walk, talk or sit unaided.

Charlotte Jeans, who has been Sean’s carer for four years, said: “Sean’s family are keen sportspeople and, while he enjoys watching them, he would love to be able to join in.

“But to be able to do this he needs a specialised bike which costs £7,500.”

Sean’s family and friends are holding the #GetSeanaBike disco from 7pm to midnight on Saturday, February 25, at Powerleague Watford, at Queen’s School.

The evening includes a raffle and auction with prizes including adventure golf for four at TopGolf, a family ticket to Woburn Safari Park and four tickets to Saracens v Harlequins at Wembley.

Entry is £2.50 and children are welcome.

To buy tickets, email get seanabike@hotmail.com

See www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/seanponder