Did you witness Hastoe arson?

Did you witness an arson in Hastoe last Wednesday evening (April 12)?

The incident occurred in Lila’s Wood, when a large treehouse was set alight after offenders damaged a surrounding fence to gain entry to the site.

The fire burned for several hours and completely destroyed the structure.

Detective Sergeant Victoria Coleman said: “This mindless act caused significant damage to property and had the potential to put people’s lives in danger.

“Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident but it could have easily been a different story with very serious consequences. Luckily, the fire was dealt with before it spread to neighbouring woodland.

“We are doing all we can to trace the person responsible and I am appealing for anyone who has information about the incident to please get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D3/17/255.

Alternatively, if you have any information about this incident you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.