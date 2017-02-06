Did you witness early morning assault in St Albans?

Did you witness a GBH in St Albans town centre one week ago?

Between 3-3.10am on Sunday, January 29, an altercation occurred between a group of men outside Club Veeda in Adelaide Street.

During the incident one of the men suffered a wound to his ear, which required stitches.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference F1/17/408.

Alternatively, contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

A 26-year-old from Bricket Wood, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released on police bail.