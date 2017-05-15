Designer maker visits woodturning group

Herts & Beds Woodturners were treated to a demonstration by designer maker Carlyn Lindsay at their monthly meeting at Adeyfield Community Centre on Tuesday May 9.

Essex-based Carlyn, who trained at Wolverhampton School of Art, showed her special techniques for assembling and turning a laminated block to make an elegant lidded box.

Herts & Beds Woodturners is a well-established club which welcomes new members young and old, male and female, experienced woodturners and those who have never done any turning before.

Contact info@hertsandbedwoodturners.org