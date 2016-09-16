Derailed train following landslide causing London Midland cancellations

Due to a derailed train between Watford Junction and Kings Langley all services between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston are currently at a standstill this morning.

It has caused cancellations to services between Milton Keynes Central and Watford Junction and subsequent disruption to services due to pass through.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or suspended. Disruption is expected until at least 9am.

London Midland says its tickets are valid to travel on London Overground services between Watford Junction and London.

Tickets will be accepted on East Midlands trains between Northampton and Wellingborough. Coaches have been requested to run between the two stations.

For live updates follow @Londonmidland on Twitter

Anyone who’s London Midland journey has been delayed by 30 or more can claim compensation at: http://www.londonmidland.com/contact-us/contact-us/delay-repay/ (Please copy paste into your browser).

No-one was injured when the 6.19am service from Milton Keynes to Euston left the track in Hunton Bridge tunnel, near Watford Junction station at about 7am.

The landslide is believed to have happened after flooding in the area.

A spokesman said London Midland and Virgin services would be “severely disrupted” from the north-west of England, Scotland, and the Midlands.

British Transport Police are at the scene along with the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service