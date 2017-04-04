David back from the brink after attack in Hemel Hempstead to help his life savers

A man who survived serious head injuries after he was attacked on a night out is giving something back to the people who helped to save his life.

David Maloney, aged 29, from Bovingdon, was assaulted by a group of men on his birthday night back in 2010.

He has no memory of the attack – for which one man was convicted – as he was left unconscious.

Concerned paramedics transferred him to The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Queen Square in London.

David had a skull fracture at the back of his head with severe bleeding in two areas of his brain.He was kept in an induced coma in intensive care for around 36 hours.

David went home a week after the attack but needed long-term neuro-rehabilitation for severe memory and balance problems, issues with concentration, fatigue and dizziness.

David still suffers from some of these problems now, but he’s casting them aside to take on the big challenge of running in the London Marathon, to raise money for The National Brain Appeal.

David said: “I still suffer from fatigue now, more than six years down the line.

“I’ve made lots of changes to my life so I can manage this. I can’t burn the candle at both ends like other people my age.

I’m at a point in my life and my recovery where I can truly appreciate what the staff at The National Hospital did for me. I received such good care when I was in hospital and over the years of going back for check-ups. I felt it was time to give something back.”

To support David go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Maloney