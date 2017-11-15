Dancing On Ice makes Bovingdon its new home

Bovingdon Airfield plays host to its next big project – after being named as the new home for ITV reality show Dancing On Ice.

TV bosses have confirmed that the former RAF site will be its new base from January.

The reality show returns to screens in 2018 after what will have been a four year hiatus.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return, while legendary ice skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have now become judges.

Celebrities confirmed to be taking part in the new series include Great British Bake Off winner – and former Ashlyns School teacher – Candice Brown, soap star Antony Cotton, and England cricketer Monty Panesar.

The airfield at Bovingdon has been used for a host of TV shows and films, including recent Brad Pitt film Fury, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and Fast and Furious 6.

An ITV spokesman said: “It will be a temporary build holding two rinks – one for training and one for the live weekend show.”