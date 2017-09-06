Dacorum Borough Council wins prestigious award from the armed forces

Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) has won a bronze award for its pledge to support communities of the armed forces.

The council promised to ensure that serving personnel, as well as families, veterans, cadets and reservists, do not face disadvantage and are treated respectfully, as well as providing increased housing support.

Most recently, an event was organised to commemorate Armed Forces Day, which brought over 2,000 local residents together in support of the Armed Forces.

Councillor Neil Harden, portfolio holder for residents and corporate services, said: “We were proud to hear that DBC has been recognised for its commitment to supporting the armed forces.

“The transition back to civilian life can be difficult for serving personnel and their families, so it is so important to ensure that the community are provided with the guidance and assistance that they deserve.

“Going forward, we are hopeful that we can further develop the support we currently provide and continue to honour our commitment.”

The award won was from the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme.