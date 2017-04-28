Cycling challenge raises £12,000

The sun shone, the wind dropped and the bluebells were out for cyclists in the second Hemel Hillbuster on Sunday April 23.

The fundraiser for DENS offered cyclists a signposted choice of three challenging routes – 25km, 60km and 100km – around the Chilterns countryside, starting and finishing at Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead.

In total, 481 riders took part, raising about £12,000 for DENS, which will go to support those facing homelessness and poverty in Dacorum.

The event, in partnership with British Cycling, was sponsored by Halfords, Aitchisons, Ocado, KPMG and Lumina Technologies, among others.

Hemel Hillbuster II was proud to be chosen as one of Breeze Network’s Top Sportives, an initiative which is encouraging more women into cycling.

DENS CEO Wendy Lewington said: “Congratulations to all the riders who took part, thanks to our generous sponsors and the wonderful volunteers and staff who worked so hard to make the day a success.”