Crochet addict’s crowdfunding bid

A crochet-mad mum has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help take her craft business to the next level.

Louisa Sheward, aged 29, runs Komodo Krafts, a crochet design studio and online yarn boutique, from her home in Hemel Hempstead.

She runs weekly crochet workshops for up to 18 people in her home, quarterly crochet retreats in Buntingford, Herts, and has just launched a monthly yarn subscription box.

Louisa, who has a one-year-old daughter, Elliotte, said: “I am, by admission, a complete crochet addict. I was taught, aged five, by my grandmother and have spent the last 24 years perfecting the craft.

“After having my daughter last year, I decided I wanted to turn my passion into a career.”

Over the last year, Louisa has built up her business, alongside looking after Elliotte and a part-time job as a business analyst. She launched her monthly yarn subscription box after getting feedback from her customers.

Louisa said: “Each month I have an independent dyer create an exclusive skein based on a theme, and also include a less common high street brand of yarn and some goodies. The aim is to promote small businesses by giving people the opportunity to sample the yarn.

Where possible I am as ethical as I can be and the yarns I stock are all eco-friendly.”

Louisa now wants to expand her business by marketing it at large craft fairs. She has been accepted for stalls at Fibre-East in Ampthill in July, Kirstie Allsopp’s Handmade Fair at Hampton Court Palace in September and The Knitting & Stitching Show at Alexandra Palace in November.

To pay for the £5,000 upfront costs of attending the fairs, Louisa has set up a crowdfunding page, offering £20 credit with her business in return for a pledge of £20.

To find out more, visit www.komodokrafts.com