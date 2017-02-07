Wedding ring among precious items taken in burglary from house in Hemel Hempstead

Four rings, four necklaces and two watches were among the items stolen during a house burglary one week ago.

At some point between 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 31, and 9.40am on Thursday, February 2, offenders gained entry to a property in Tremaine Grove, Grovehill.

After a search inside they took the following:

· A gold lady’s ring with the words ‘I love you’ cast into the band;

· A gold lady’s ring with the word ‘Mum’ cast into the band;

· A man’s wedding ring with a beaded edge to the band;

· A gold man’s signet ring with three stones set into it;

· Three necklaces. One features a pendant with a blue centre and white stones;

· A rope chain necklace;

· A pair of gold earrings;

· A man’s gold watch;

· A Sekonda lady’s watch with a champagne coloured oval face with white stones;

· A small link gold chain.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have seen this jewellery for sale, call Herts Police on 101.