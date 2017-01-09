UPDATED: Man dies after fight between group in Hemel Hempstead

A man has died after an ‘incident’ in the Apsley Lock area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to Evans Wharf at around 1.10am yesterday (Sunday) where they found a man, in his 30s, with a serious injury to his chest.

A Herts Police spokesman said: “On arrival, a man was found with a serious injury to his chest, believed to be a stab wound.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition deteriorated and he passed away.

“It is believed there were a number of potential witnesses to this incident in Evans Wharf between midnight and 01.30am, and we would urge them to come forward as a matter of urgency.”

Officers from the Major Crime Unit are working to establish the circumstances around the incident and to trace those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Incident Room on 01707 355666.