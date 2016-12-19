Nicola Cross killer to be detained indefinitely

The man who killed Hemel mum Nicola Cross been sentenced to a Hospital Order with a restriction without time limit.

Nicola, 37, was stabbed several times at her home in Dunlin Road on September 14, 2015, by 24-year-old Marcin Porczynski from Claymore, Hemel Hempstead.

At St Albans Crown Court on Friday (December 16) he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He had also been charged with two counts of kidnap and one of aggravated burglary (at the house next door). These matters have been ordered to lie on file.

Detective Chief Inspector Jerome Kent from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This was an incredibly tragic incident. It is highly unusual to be randomly attacked in your own home and is one of the saddest cases I have ever dealt with.

“The pain Porczynski has inflicted on Nicola’s family is unimaginable. They have shown great dignity since her death and our thoughts remain with them all. Sadly, I am sure no sentenced passed could ever ease their suffering.

“As you can imagine, they have been through so much already and have specifically requested not to be contacted directly by any member of the press and I would ask the media to respect their wishes.”

Phillip Mansfield, District Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Manslaughter by diminished responsibility is a partial defence to murder, which is only established if there is medical evidence that it is more likely than not that a defendant was suffering from an abnormality of mind that substantially impaired their responsibility for their actions.

“When Porczynski indicated a guilty plea to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, we carefully and thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case, including the assessment of independent psychiatric reports. In light of all the evidence, the CPS took the view that it was appropriate to accept the plea and fully discussed the decision with Nicola’s husband before accepting the plea.

“This case represents a devastating tragedy with Nicola a wife, and a mother of two being killed in such horrific circumstances. I would like to thank her husband and family for the support they have given to the prosecution of this case. Our thoughts are very much with all of Nicola’s family and friends at this time.”