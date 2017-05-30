Duo charged with robbery of Hemel petrol station

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged robbery which took place at the Shell petrol station in Bourne End, Hemel Hempstead, on Monday, May 22.

Simeon Dacre, 37, of Langley Grove, Sandridge, St Albans, has been charged with robbery.

Darren McKay, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery and possession of an article with a blade or sharp point.

He has also been charged with separate incidents of robbery and possession of an article with a blade of sharp point, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and dangerous driving, and burglary.

Both men will appear before Luton Crown Court on June 26.