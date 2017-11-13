Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Shane Wilson, 54, Wensleydale, Hemel Hempstead. On March 3, in Hemel Hempstead, without lawful excuse damaged a security barrier to the value of £600 belonging to Tesco Express; intending to destroy or damage such property and being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged or destroyed. Fined £120, to pay compensation of £600, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gary Grocott, 56, Ivory Court, Hemel Hempstead. On July 10, at Hemel Hempstead, with intent to cause a PCSO harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, causing that person harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £80, to pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gary Grocott, 56, Ivory Court, Hemel Hempstead. On July 10 at Hemel Hempstead resisted a constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £120, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Jason Ferguson, 46, no fixed abode. On August 14 at Hemel Hempstead, stole six bottles of Brandy, to the value of £204, belonging to Sainsburys PLC. Five other offences also taken into consideration. Committed to prison for three weeks, to pay compensation overall of £784.70

Laura Fogarty, 36, Kimpton Close, Hemel Hempstead. On July 14, in Hemel Hempstead, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £50, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Margaret McMahon, 50, Dewsbury Road, Luton. On February 8, at Hemel Hempstead, stole meat to the value of £35 from The Co-operative. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Margaret McMahon, 50, Dewsbury Road, Luton. On February 21, in Hemel Hempstead, stole sweets, confectionary and items of food to the value of £100 from The Co-operative. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months – concurrent to first listed offence.

Jamie Giddings, 38, Hyde Meadows, Bovingdon. On December 3, 2016, in Berkhamsted, sent a video that was grossly offensive, or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Fined £108, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £105 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gheorghe Nistor, 24, Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead. On September 13, in Hemel Hempstead, drove a van in Leighton Buzzard Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was above the exceeded limit. Fined £120, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Matthew Gravatt, 27, Surrey Street, Luton. On May 21, in Hemel Hempstead, committed an assault occasioning someone actual bodily harm. Committed to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Allahditta Khan, 37, Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead. On April 16, in Hemel Hempstead, drove a car in High Street Green while using a mobile telephone. Fined £220, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed.

Subaan Hussain, 22, Deaconsfield Road, Hemel Hempstead. On April 23, in Hemel Hempstead, drove a car when there was no insurance in force. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed.