Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Garey Smith, 37, Bellgate, Hemel Hempstead. On July 18, in Northchurch, had in his possession three foil wraps of cannabis, a class B drug. Fined £50, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Brian Nevin, 22, Three Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead. On February 2 in Hemel Hempstead, stole food items to the value of £3.17 from McDonald’s. Fined £49, to pay compensation of £3.17, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Bradley Foy, 24, Rowcroft, Hemel Hempstead. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, by failing to attend unpaid work on February 2 and June 24. Fined £265, costs of £85.

Bradley Foy, 24, Rowcroft, Hemel Hempstead. On March 19, in Hemel Hempstead, attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £400, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £630 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mitchell Holt, 22, Wellington Court, Hemel Hempstead. On January 7, in Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead, parked in the zig zags of a zebra crossing on the road and left the car unattended. Fined £80, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Derek Carpenter, 34, Crabtree Lane, Hemel Hempstead. On March 17, having been required by or on behalf of the chief officer of police for Hertfordshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a Vauxhall Zafira, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Shannon Wiltshire, 20, St Albans Hill, Hemel Hempstead. On June 22, in Hemel Hempstead, without lawful excuse damaged a door to the value of £200, belonging to Travelodge. Ordered to pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel Leach, 34, Symmonds Rise, Hemel Hempstead. On April 23, was in charge of a Vauxhall Astra in a public place, the car park of The Three Tuns pub, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath, 88 microgrammes in 100 millilletres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £100, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £600 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Emily Baird, 23, Kingsland Road, Hemel Hempstead. On Thursday July 6, drove a Ford Ka in Horsecroft Road, Hemel Hempstead, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in her breath, 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliletres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £323, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Ellen Loughran, 44, Leverstock Green Road, Hemel Hempstead. On May 19, in Stevenage, assaulted a police constable in the execution of her duty. Discharged conditionally for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £45 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Brian Nevin, 22, Three Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead. On September 13, 2016, in Stevenage, having been required by or on behalf of the chief officer of police for Hertfordshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Vauxhall Vectra, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180, driving record endorsed with six points.