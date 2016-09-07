County’s primary schools are top of the class

Hertfordshire primary schools are the best performing in the East of England, according to latest figures.

The provisional Key Stage 2 SATs primary performance tables show the percentage of 11-year-olds reaching the required standard in the core subjects of reading, writing and maths, according to the statistics released by the Department of Education.

This year, the figures show that 72 per cent of 11-year-olds in Herts achieved the required standard in reading, 76 per cent in writing and 73 per cent in maths – exceeding the national averages of 66 per cent, 72 per cent and 70 per cent respectively, and ranking Hertfordshire as the top performing county in the eastern region.

Overall, 58 per cent of Hertfordshire primary pupils met the National Curriculum standard in all three subjects, compared to the national average of 52 per cent – again topping the table in the eastern region.

Hertfordshire is also revealed as one of the top performing education authorities in the country for pupils who reach a higher standard in their SATs tests.

David Williams, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “What tremendous news for Hertfordshire’s primary schools – well done to everyone involved.

“We have a proud record of achievement in the county for the education we provide, and are delighted that this has been recognised once again.

“However, we are not complacent and will continue to strive to provide a good start in life at one of our many excellent schools for all of our young people.”

