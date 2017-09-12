Council calls on voters during their electoral register annual update

Updates to the electoral register for Hemel Hempstead and surrounding areas began this week (September 11).

To stay on the register for Dacorum Borough Council, voters need to respond annually to the household enquiry form if they are registered to vote and voted in the last election.

Even when there are no changes to the household voters, a response must be submitted online or by phone.

If you have recently moved or need to add the names of any 16 or 17-year-olds so they vote as soon as they reach their 18th birthday, you will need to complete the household enquiry form and then go online and register to vote at www.yourvotematters.co.uk

By paying council tax or registering for other council services, you are not automatically put on the register to vote.

The household enquiry form is not a registration form, it is a form to ensure you stay on the register.

For more information visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/registertovote or email er@dacorum.gov.uk