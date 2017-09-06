Council boss Braves the Shave for her late husband who died of cancer

After losing her husband to cancer, Dacorum Bourough Council’s chief exec Sally Marshall has decided to Brave the Shave in tribute to her late husband.

Sally wanted to shave her head to coincide with Peter’s radiotherapy. He was diagnosed with two inoperable brain tumours in June.

But after Peter died after only one radiotherapy session Ms Marshall still wants to go ahead with her original plan.

She said: “I am giving a thumbs-up to Brave the Shave in memory of my darling husband Peter.

“Peter sadly passed away following a short but aggressive illness.

“After Peter’s diagnosis he became very withdrawn. When I suggested I take part in Brave the Shave he was very enthusiastic even though he preferred me with longer hair.

“When we discussed me taking part in Brave the Shave to coincide with his radiotherapy treatment he sat on the sofa with a beam on his face and a big thumbs-up.

“I am now proud to put my thumbs up to honour Peter’s wishes for me to Brave the Shave.”

To support Sally or find out more about this cause, visit her fundraising page at https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/sally-marshallmills