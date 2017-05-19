Cops investigating linked bike thefts from schools in Hemel Hempstead

Police believe that two separate incidents of bike thefts from Hemel Hempstead schools may be linked.

At around 4.25pm on Monday, May 15 a grey, boys Carrera mountain bike was taken from The Cavendish School in Warners End Road.

The suspect is described as a white male aged in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Tuesday, May 16 a men’s Carrera mountain bike was stolen from a bike rack at Hemel Hempstead School in Heath Lane.

The two incidents are currently being linked by police.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incidents or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the areas stated around the time of the thefts.

Anyone who has information about the thefts is asked to contact the Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/3953.