Congregation donates to disability charity

The congregation of the Cathedral and Abbey Church of Saint Alban has donated £1,000 to Abbots Langley charity DEMAND.

DEMANDS’s CEO, Gary Evans, was presented with a cheque by Dean of St Albans Dr Jeffrey John.

The donation will support the charity’s work enhancing the lives of disabled people. DEMAND’s team of expert engineers create custom disability equipment that helps people to stay active and independent

The Cathedral and Abbey Church of Saint Alban’s congregation first supported DEMAND in 2001 and since then has contributed over £9,000 to help transform the lives of disabled people.

Mr Evans said he was “absolutely delighted” to have been chosen by the congregational giving team to receive the donation.

He said: “The congregation’s longstanding and continued support is so important in keeping the wheels of manufacturing with a purpose turning in the diocese.”