Community Champion awards for Dacorum volunteers

A Nash Mills man and a group of wildlife volunteers from Hemel Hempstead are this year’s winners of Dacorum Borough Council’s Community Champion Award.

The Community Champion Award, now in its ninth year, recognises individuals and groups who go out of their way to make Dacorum a cleaner, safer and greener place to live.

The Community Champions

The Friends of Halsey Field and David Drew were presented with their awards by the Mayor of Dacorum at a ceremony on October 5.

David Drew has worked as a Parish Warden for Nash Mills since 2013, but in his spare time he regularly litter-picks along the canal, sometimes with his grandsons in tow.

His passion for keeping his local area as clean and safe as possible means that David also regularly reports issues such as fly-tipping, dog-fouling and abandoned cars to the Clean, Safe and Green team.

The Halsey Field, in Gadebridge, is home to a wide variety of wildflowers, butterflies, insects and birds.

The group of dedicated volunteers who care for this area officially reached charitable status earlier this year as The Friends of Halsey Field.

The group worked hard throughout the year to manage the site and keep it for visitors whilst also encouraging wildlife to thrive.

The group frequently litter-pick the site, discourage dog-fouling, host work parties and carry out various surveys to keep track of the site’s biodiversity.

In the summer, the Friends hosted an open day for the local community, with activities for adults and children.

After successful fundraising, the Friends have installed a bench, information signs and a noticeboard.

The area is now well used by dog walkers, families, community groups and conservation groups.