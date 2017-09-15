Colour Blast away the back-to-school blues

The last call has gone out to join Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s Colour Blast: The Scramble, which bursts on to the Penn House Estate, near Amersham, on Sunday September 24.

Suitable for the whole family, the event raises money for Rennie Grove’s work providing 24/7 Hospice at Home care for people in Herts and Bucks.

For the chance to get blasted with colour at the family-friendly event, participants need to register online by midday on Friday, or sign up on the day between 9am and 10am.

Registration on the day will be followed by an energetic warm-up before each race with event company Urban Attack.

The child-friendly 1k kicks off at 10am and features mini-sized obstacles, perfect for little ones whilst getting covered in non-toxic coloured powder. This race is open to all ages and costs £10 to enter, under-fours go free.

The full 5k, offering adult-sized obstacles, is open to over-12s only. It starts at 10.45am and costs £25. All participants will be given a medal, along with water and snacks.

See www.renniegrove.org/colourblast