Club singles out its elite players

West Herts Hockey Club has launched a new initiative for talented young players.

The club’s Junior section has gone from strength to strength over the last three, with more than 200 young sters aged four to 18 now playing on a weekly basis.

With the club’s men’s and ladies’ first teams now playing in hockey’s elite National leagues, the junior coaching team were keen to galvanise the club’s brightest prospects to provide a bigger pool of potential National League players for the future.

And so the new Junior Elite Development Programme was created. Each player within the programme will be assigned a coach who will be their mentor for that 12-month period.

Coach and player will work together to identify the players’ strengths and development areas and will then put together a bespoke development plan as well as a fitness and conditioning programme.

The club’s director of junior hockey Kiran Raichura said:“Congratulations are due to this year’s nominated players, although for them the hard work really starts now!”