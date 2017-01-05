Christmas recycling dates for your tree

Dacorum Borough Council’s Christmas tree chipping points open this Sunday (January 8).

The Berkhamsted site will open at Water Lane car park, behind Tesco, from 9.30am-4pm.

The Hemel site will open at the council’s Cupid Green Depot, from 9.30am-4pm.

And the Tring site will open at Tring Garden Centre, from 10.30am-4.30pm. This is a drop-off point, and chippings can be collected from here on Monday between 9.30am-12.30pm.

If you would like your Christmas tree chippings back to use against weeds in your garden, remember to bring your own bag.

For more information on recycling, visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/recycling or call 01442 228000 and ask for Waste Services.