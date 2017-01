Clients and team members from Balance Chiropractic, in Hemel, collected 10 carrier bags of food for The Trussel Trust to donate to people in need before Christmas.

Centre manager Wendy O’Brien said “With our focus being on health and nutrition, we were partially please to offer support for those with specialist dietary requirements, providing item such as gluten and dairy-free produce.

“We love the chance to give back to the community and were overwhelmed with the support we received.”