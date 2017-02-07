Chartered engineer appointed de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s first curator

A chartered engineer who is currently restoring a jet fighter has been appointed as the de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s first curator.

Alistair Hodgson, who began volunteering at the museum 10 years ago, will make sure collections are properly stored and displayed.

“It is important that all these items are properly conserved for the use and enjoyment of future generations,” he said.

“The curator’s role is to see that they are suitably stored, and displayed with information that tells visitors about their history and significance.”

