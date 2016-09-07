Charity shop marks first birthday

It was balloons galore at Hemel’s Willow charity shop when it celebrated its first birthday last week.

Shoppers enjoyed competitions, activities and treats from 10am to 2pm outside the shop at 222 Marlowes.

Hertfordshire based charity Willow works with seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40 to give them unforgettable ‘special days’.

Shop manager Nicole White said: “I can’t believe it’s a year since we opened. We’ve received such lovely donations, and chat with our regular customers, and have a great atmosphere and ambience too.

“I must say a personal big thank you to our volunteers. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do. If anyone is interested in volunteering, please do pop in.”

The shop still needs further donations of clothes, bric-a-brac, electronics and furniture, as well as volunteers. Collections are available.

Contact the Hemel Shop on 01442 257239 or email nicole.white@willowfoundation.org.uk