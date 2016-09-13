Charity shop kits out commentator for Rio

When you think of charity shop clothes, what comes to mind?

Second hand? Old fashioned? Contrary to popular belief, charity shops can house hidden gems for the frugal shopper.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care recently suited and booted the gymnastic commentator Debbie Georgiou for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Debbie, who herself competed in the Barcelona Olympic Games as the youngest rhythmic gymnast in 1992, purchased 30 dresses from the charity’s Bennett’s End shop in Hemel Hempstead prior to the 2016 games.

Debbie said: “I had honestly never bought anything from a charity shop before but, as I know the shop manager, Sue Zugg, and I had just been offered the job presenting the gymnastics at the Rio Olympics, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to raid the racks and see what my local charity shop had to offer,

“I literally could not believe the dresses people had donated and found loads of things I loved. Being on a budget, it was fantastic to get such good-quality dresses at a fraction of the price in the shops.

“I’m so grateful to Sue, who went out of her way to source as many dresses as she could for me. Rio was such a fantastic experience and I’m proud to say I wore every single dress I bought from the Rennie Grove shop.

“I am definitely converted and will always be popping into the shop, as well as donating my unwanted items such as my daughter’s old clothes.”