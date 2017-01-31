Charity engineers a solution for mother and baby

A new mum who uses a wheelchair is now able to change her new baby’s nappy, thanks to an Abbots Langley engineering company.

Laura Cantwell and her partner Frank welcomed baby Evie into the world in August.

Laura, who has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair to get around, was keen to find ways to tackle all of her new parenting challenges independently – including nappy changing.

Engineers from Abbots Langley-based DEMAND Design & Manufacture for Disability visited Laura at home to fully understand her needs and agreed with her that a powered, height-adjustable changing table that could easily be manoeuvred around the house would be a perfect solution.

A few months later, Laura was presented with her own custom-made changing table that can be used while she’s sitting on the floor with Evie, then raises up at the touch of a button so Laura can also change Evie’s nappy from her wheelchair.

DEMAND’s designers even added a neat storage unit so Laura always has the essentials on hand.