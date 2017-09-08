Charity duathlon calls out for competitors

The Nettleden Duathlon is back for a seventh year, and it’s looking for sports enthusiasts to take part.

The event was created by Nettleden dad-of-two Will Jackson-Moore, to raise money for a charity set up by his cousin, Alex Smith, as well as Cancer Research UK.

Alex’s 11-year-old son, Harrison, suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Harrison’s Fund was set up in 2011 to raise money into research for treatments and a cure for Duchenne, a rare genetic condition that affects all the muscles in the body, causing them to waste away.

Harrison’s Fund is currently funding 12 research projects in the US and the UK.

Based at Nettledon Lodge, the event on Saturday September 23 consists of a 6km run, a 24km road cycle and then another 6km run. The entry fee is £35 and all of the proceeds go to the charities.

Will, aged 49, said: “For the last few years we have organised a triathlon but this year decided to do something different, with the duathlon.

“It is going to be a real family-friendly day so we are encouraging everyone to come along and take part either through the event or just by being there to support our participants. We are hoping to raise £10,000 from the day which will hopefully provide a significant boost to the charity’s work.”

There will also be a kids’ triathlon in the afternoon as well as a barbecue and homemade cakes and coffee.

To sign up, visit nettledenduathlon.co.uk