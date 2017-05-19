Celebrating those who care for sick children

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is joining other hospice care providers in the UK to raise the profile of children’s palliative care during Children’s Hospice Week this week.

Together for Short Lives is the umbrella body for children’s hospice care in the UK and this year is encouraging people to ‘turn up the volume’ on children’s palliative care, to raise awareness about the number of children with life-limiting conditions and to celebrate the lifeline services on which children and families rely.

Rennie Grove has been caring for children with life-limiting conditions for nearly 25 years, providing specialist nursing care on a 24/7 basis as well as respite care and support for all the family.

The charity’s specialist children’s nurses work with the family and other healthcare providers to create a personalised care plan for each childThis enables the patient and their family to balance quality of life with risk, to administer pain relief as soon as it is needed and to avoid unnecessary and distressing hospital admissions.

Their input means children can remain at home, where they feel safe and comfortable, surrounded by their loved ones.

The charity currently cares for 65 children in Herts and Bucks, many of whom are living with progressive, congenital diseases that affect their life expectancy but may require specialist support for their whole childhood.

Find out more atwww. renniegrove.org/terry