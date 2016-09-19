Celebrate the harvest at Apple Fayre

The town of Tring is getting ready to celebrate the harvest season with its very own Apple Fayre during October.

The occasion has grown out of an Apple Day at Jeacock’s Orchard, Hertfordshire’s only surviving First World War smallholding, comprising an historic bungalow, an orchard and nationally scarce wildlife, to become a month-long programme of events.

Organised by Tring in Transition and Tring Together, Apple Fayre aims to support the local environment, the town, its businesses and its people and celebrates living in Tring together.

Apple Fayre begins on Sunday, October 4, with an Apple Day at Jeacock’s Orchard from 10am to 4pm, with apple pressing, traditional crafts, a nature trail, livestock, storytelling, wine tasting, live performances and apple refreshments.

On Saturday, October 10, there’s an Apple Fayre procession, led by Tring’s own Apple Man, with a parade of school scareworms (similar to scarecrows) and a horse-drawn apple cart, leading to a special farmers’ market on Market Square with apples for sale, Tring Brewery’s real ale, local cider, morris dancing and demonstrations.

Other events include a Taste of Tring at the Friday Cafe at High Street Baptist Church, an ‘Appleation Trail’ with clues to be found within the shop window displays, apple yoga and meditation and a bake off competition.

For more information, see www.tringapplefayre.com