CCTV released after theft at Currys in Hemel Hempstead

Police are releasing CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a theft at a Currys store.

The offence occurred between 17.20pm and 17.35pm on Friday, November 10, at the store in the Apsley Mills Retail Park on London Road, Hemel Hempstead.

A Samsung 55in 6670 TV was stolen during the incident.

Police would like to speak to the man and woman pictured as they may have witnessed what happened or may have information which can assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information about the theft, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/9093.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.