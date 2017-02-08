CCTV released after pensioner is hoodwinked in Hemel Hempstead

An elderly man has been tricked into withdrawing cash for an alleged fraudster who convinced the pensioner he was repairing his roof.

Between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 18, two offenders visited a home in the Adeyfield West area on the pretext of carrying out repairs to the roof.

They inspected the roof and then one of the offenders accompanied the victim - a man aged in his 80s – to a cashpoint where he withdraw a sum of money and gave it to the offenders. No work was carried out at the address.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information about this fraud that could prove useful to the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information about the crime, is asked to contact PC Kirsty Rusbridge via the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/462.

Alternatively contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.