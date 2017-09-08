CCTV released after man tried to grab pushchair with child in near Hemel Hempstead shop

Police investigating an incident in Hemel Hempstead have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to for help with their enquiries.

Between noon and 12.25pm on Monday, August 14, a woman aged in her 20s was walking along Riverside with her child in a pushchair when a man attempted to grab the handles.

The woman kept hold of the pushchair and quickly walked off.

The incident occurred by the footbridge near Debenhams.

Investigator Lisa Brown said: “I appreciate this incident may cause concern to members to the public and I want to reassure people we are doing all we can to trace the person involved to understand the intentions behind his actions.

“We would like to identify the person pictured as he may have information that could assist us with our investigation. If you recognise him, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting D1/17/6492. Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.